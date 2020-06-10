6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj Teaming Up For New Song ‘Trollz’ This Week

He’s back, they mad, and now Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to drop another new single since his release from prison. Minaj announced on social media that the new single “Trollz” will be dropping at midnight on Friday, June 12.

The new track will also be for a good cause, with a portion of proceeds from the single and merchandise going directly to The Bail Project Inc.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she wrote.

“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight.”

6ix9ine and MInaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).” In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.