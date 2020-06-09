WATCH: Joe Biden Delivers Speech at George Floyd’s Funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed a crowd in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9 at the funeral of George Floyd. The 2020 Democratic presidential nominee delivered a speech during the funeral where he delivered a heartfelt message to Floyd’s family promising there would be a “purpose” coming from his life.

“Unlike most, you must grieve in public and it’s a burden. A burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better, in the name of George Floyd,” Biden said via video message, via the New York Post.

“Looking through your eyes, we should also be asking ourselves why the answer is so often too cruel and painful. Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life? Why does justice not roll like a river or righteousness like a mighty stream? Why?”

BREAKING: Moments ago, Joe Biden, a real Christian who doesn’t just take photos with Bibles, spoke at George Floyd’s funeral. This is what compassion sounds like. This is what real leadership is. This is what real Christians sound like. #GeorgeFloydFuneral pic.twitter.com/EM14l0uLGL — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 9, 2020

Biden also directly addressed Floyd’s family, including Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna.

“I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. ‘Why? Why’s daddy gone?'”

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. He was just 46 years old. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.