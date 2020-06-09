Bob Harrian, the husband of Tamara Harrian aka ‘Corner Store Karen’, is speaking out in her defense after a viral video showed his wife going on a racist tirade inside of a Shell gas station in Phoenix, Arizona before being slapped by a Native American customer, Karina Rodriguez, who Karen told to “go back to Mexico.”

According to Bob, mental illness is to blame for his wife’s racism.

“Karina, I don’t know what to say. I’m just so sorry,” Mr. Harrian told Fox 10 Phoenix. “I’m just so sorry that this happened. You never walked into that store thinking something like this was going to happen.

Harrian then broke into tears while continuing, “I understand, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what she said. It was very hateful. It was — it’s indefensible. But I just have to tell you this: It’s her mental illness. A year ago, she would … never have even thought of that.”

#OMG #BobHarrian, esposo de la mujer blanca que aparece hostigando a #KarinaRodríguez pide perdón por ella y argumentó que “Karen” (como ha sido nombrada la fémina en redes), padece de complejos de persecución y paranoia luego de un incidente de allanamiento que sufrió. pic.twitter.com/Sl2DALkdPx — Entre Famosos Mx (@entrefamososmx) June 9, 2020

Bob went on to say that his wife has been suffering from paranoia and manufacturing stories since a break-in at their home last year. He is hoping that her viral infamy will lead to Tamara getting the help that she needs.

“This is your spouse you have known and loved for 30 years and she is starting to slip away. And you are trying to get her help but you can’t get her help because she doesn’t think there is anything wrong with her,” he added in another interview with 12 News.

Mr. Harrian, who is a lawyer, says he does not plan to sue Rodriguez for slapping his wife.