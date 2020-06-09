22 States See Increase in Coronavirus Cases Amid Reopening

States across the United States have begun reopening and lifting restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, 22 states have seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases amid reopening.

Florida saw the biggest increase in new cases over the past week with a 46 percent increase, according to CNN.

20 other states have seen a decrease, while 8 states have held steady.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Sunday, June 7 marked the most COVID-19 cases reported to WHO in a single day during the pandemic.

“Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far,” Tedros said about the global uptick in new cases. “Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.”

There are also some concerns that the ongoing nationwide protests could lead to increased spreading of the virus, though that data has yet to be compiled or confirmed.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 113,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.