Two Buffalo Police Officers, Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, have been charged with felony assault after an incident on Thursday night, June 4, during protests outside of City Hall. The two men were captured on video shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who began to bleed from his head.

“We had two of our police officers who crossed the line,” Erie County district attorney, John J. Flynn, told reporters, via the New York Times. “My job is to prosecute those who have violated the law, plain and simple. And I believe, and I’m alleging, that these two officers violated the law.”

Both Torgalski and McCabe were immediately suspended without pay.

The video immediately went viral as cases of police brutality during protests against the very cause sparked out across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here is the troubling assault of Gugino:

WARNING: Graphic content

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.