Actress Cate Blanchett Had an Accident With a Chainsaw

Apparently, Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett had a “Texas Chainsaw” incident at her house in East Sussex during lockdown. She revealed that she accidentally cut her head with her chainsaw on former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s podcast.

“I’m fine,” Blanchett said nonchalantly. “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”

“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard responded. “You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

I guess if the God of Thunder couldn’t kill Blanchett, a little chainsaw certainly couldn’t.

Amazingly, there are no other details from Blanchett regarding how this unusual incident occurred. It’s still a relief that the actress survived her accident. We can all agree that we don’t want another beloved celebrity death this year.

Aside from what we can assume was gardening, the Australian actress has spent her quarantine homeschooling her five-year-old daughter, Edith. “I have a huge respect for the teaching profession,” said Blanchett. “I always have.”

She has also supported her eldest son, Dashiell, with his schoolwork. However, due to exams being canceled along with school itself, Blanchett joked that she’s “left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t want really to have anything to do with me! So it’s a little bit discombobulating, but it’s a high-class problem, we’re all well.”

Good to know.