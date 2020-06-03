Why can’t 2021 come any faster? Many Hollywood films were postponed this year due to the coronavirus, and these include some highly-anticipated superhero flicks. With some of them being pushed back into next year, 2021 is looking to be an exciting year for cinema. That being said, here are the Top 9 Superhero Movies coming in 2021.

9. Morbius, March 19, 2021

As the second film in Sony’s Marvel Universe, Morbius will expand on the world set up in Venom. The film will follow Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who transforms into a vampiric creature when he attempts to cure his rare blood disease. While this film may seem like a generic superhero origin film, Morbius could lean more into the gritty horror film atmosphere audiences were expecting with Venom. The trailer also teased the return of Michael Keaton’s Vulture, officially connecting Sony’s universe with the MCU and teasing the arrival of the Sinister Six.

8. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, May 7, 2021

The MCU continues to expand its diversity with this unique addition to its lineup. Helmed by Asian director Destin Daniel Cretton, this film will tell the tale of martial artist Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as he takes on the Mandarin (Not that one from Iron Man 3, the real one). Like many other Marvel films that have paid homage to numerous genres, Shang-Chi should harken back to classic kung fu films while modernizing its story and celebrating Asian culture in a way similar to Black Panther.

7. The Eternals, February 12, 2021

The MCU is about to get even more cosmic with this one. The Eternals will follow the titular race of aliens created by the Celestials (the gods of the Marvel Universe), as they reunite to protect humanity from the evil Deviants. This film is said to span over 7,000 years as it portrays the heroes as they inspire the myths and legends of human history. Also, considering the Eternals’ comic book lore, this film could trace itself back to Mad Titan Thanos or even the Mutants, which could finally introduce the X-Men into the MCU.

6. Black Adam, December 22, 2021

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” Dwayne Johnson had this to say about this upcoming film. For years, the Rock was set to portray Black Adam in his very own film, but after the success of Shazam!, DC finally got this project off the ground. This movie will explore the origins of the titular villain, and wielding powers on par with both Shazam and Superman, Black Adam looks set to rock the DCEU to its core.

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, June 25, 2021

While critics negatively received the first Venom film, it was still a surprising success, and fans have been eager to see Tom Hardy appear again as the Lethal Protector himself. This sequel will follow Eddie Brock as he takes on arguably his greatest foe: Carnage, a fusion of psychotic serial killer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), and the Venom symbiote itself. With Andy Serkis directing this film, it should be a treat to see Carnage unleash a “Joker-level” amount of chaos and destruction into the franchise. It could even introduce Spider-Man into the mix, further setting the foundation for a crossover on par with The Avengers.

4. The Suicide Squad, August 8, 2021

During the gap that he was fired from Marvel, director James Gunn signed up to direct the sequel to Suicide Squad (although it is considered a soft reboot). Though it will feature some of the original roster, including Harley Quinn, this film will introduce an extensive new cast of characters into the franchise, creating a story similar to the Squad’s comics from the 80s. While DC failed to duplicate Gunn’s successful style in Guardians of the Galaxy, having the actual director helm the sequel is beyond perfect.

3. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, TBA 2021

You had to know this one was coming. After years of demanding its release, fans will finally see Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. This original version of the film retells the Justice League’s battle with the alien warlord, Steppenwolf (who will have a much more terrifying CG-design). In addition to its extended story and polished effects, this film will introduce many characters not seen in the theatrical cut, including the DCEU’s big bad himself, Darkseid. Set to release on HBO Max, this film could be shown as either a four-hour film or even a six-part miniseries. No matter how its shown, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally complete the expansive story set up in Batman v Superman.

2. Spider-Man 3, November 5, 2021

After the shocking cliffhanger at the end of Far From Home, audiences have wondered what will happen to Spider-Man in the next film. The third Spider-Man featuring Tom Holland will follow the web-slinger after being framed for the murder of the fake-hero, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who also revealed his identity as Peter Parker to the world. There are rumors that this film will introduce the classic Spider-Man villain, Kraven the Hunter, who is infamous for his iconic comic book storyline, Kraven’s Last Hunt. With the foundations for exciting premise similar to John Wick 2, it should be amazing to see Spider-Man on the run with the entire world out to get him.

1. The Batman, October 1, 2021

This movie was long overdue even before the pandemic hit. After spending years in development hell and Ben Affleck stepping down as the Caped Crusader, fans are ready to see Robert Pattinson portray the titular hero. This film will follow Batman in his early years as a vigilante in Gotham, crossing paths with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the Riddler (Paul Dano). Unlike previous Batman flicks, director Matt Reeves claims this film will explore the hero’s skills as the World’s Greatest Detective. And with the time-traveling Flash set to appear in his own movie in the following year, The Batman could even help reset the DCEU as a whole.