The Walt Disney Company is stepping up to do its part to help advance social justice. On Wednesday, June 3, the company announced that it will be donating $5 million to nonprofit organizations that help promote and advance social justice causes.

To kick off their donations, the Walt Disney Company will be donating $2 million to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

“This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

The announcement comes as nationwide protests continue to take place at cities across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s death renewed calls for bringing change to systemic racism and ending police brutality.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.