Making a Murderer’s Steven Avery Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Steven Avery, the focus of the hit Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer which helped boost the true crime genre on the streaming service, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Despite testing positive, Avery’s symptoms were “short-lived” and he is in “good spirits,” according to his former criminal defense attorney Jerome Buting.

Avery’s new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, said that Avery is expected to make a full recovery and a new appeal of his conviction is underway.

“It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover,” Zellner tweeted. “The bigger threat to him is whether the COA [Court of Appeals] will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted.” The 57-year-old Avery is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005. The case — which many believe Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were wrongfully convicted of — was the focus of Making a Murderer which has two seasons available to stream on Netflix.

