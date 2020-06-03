LISTEN: Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ Stream & Download: New Album

Killer Mike and El-P surprised fans with on Wednesday, June 3 by dropping the latest Run the Jewels album, RTJ4, two days earlier than its anticipated release date.

The 11-track project includes features from Pharrell, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, Zack de la Rocha, and more.

“For me this is the only way I really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow,” El-P said, via Rolling Stone. “For FREE for ANYONE who wants some music. It’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it.

“I don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so I’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. We got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ Details

Album: ‘RTJ4’

Artist: Run the Jewels

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 11 songs, 39 minutes

Release Date: Wednesday, June 3 | 2020 Jewel Runners LLC Under Exclusive License to BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Listen to Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ on Spotify

To listen to Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ on Apple Music

To listen to Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’ Tracklist

01 yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

02 ooh la la [ft. Greg Nice and DJ Premier]

03 out of site [ft. 2 Chainz]

04 holy calamafuck

05 goonies vs. E.T.

06 walking in the snow

07 JU$T [ft. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha]

08 never look back

09 the ground below

10 pulling the pin [ft. Mavis Staples and Josh Homme]

11 a few words for the firing squad (radiation)