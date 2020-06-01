Disney World Calls On Stormtroopers to Enforce Social Distancing

Walt Disney World is reopening and it is calling on some support from a galaxy far, far away. According to a video shared online by Attractions Magazine, Walt Disney World is using Stormtroopers to help enforce social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Walt Disney World has not completely reopened, outdoor restaurants, entertainment venues, and its shopping district, Disney Springs, are now open to the public.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is planning to reopen on July 15. SeaWorld is targeting a June 11 reopening date.

Of course, there will be added safety measures when the park reopens.

Walt Disney World guests will be subject to temperature checks and “limited-contact enhancements” like mobile orders and contactless payments. The park will also temporarily suspend character meet-and-greets and playgrounds which have been dubbed “high-touch experiences.”

