Sonic the Hedgehog, the surprisingly successful live-action video game film, is getting a sequel. Fowler tweeted this article on Twitter with the tagline: “ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!!”

This film defied expectations upon its release, grossing over $300 million against a near $100 million budget, surpassing Detective Pikachu as the highest-grossing video game film in U.S. history. After the scathing reaction to Sonic’s initially frightening appearance, Sonic’s design experienced a complete overhaul (which delayed the movie’s release by a few months), and the film became more successful as a result. For those that want to witness him firsthand, the film is currently available to watch at home, thanks to an early digital release from the current pandemic.

So far, it is unknown if actors James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz will reprise their respective roles as Sonic’s human friend, Tom Wachowski, the villainous Dr. Robotnik, and the blue hedgehog himself. At the same time, production schedules and any possible release dates haven’t been confirmed.

While it is unclear whether or not the main cast will return, Jim Carrey has expressed interest in expanding on his character as Dr. Robotnik. Carrey has even considered wearing a fat suit to match his character’s “egg-like” appearance from the video games. I’d go and see that movie.

Marsden has also voiced his desire for a sequel featuring more characters from the games. This dream might come to fruition, as the sequel is believed to feature Sonic’s long-time video game pal, Tails, who appeared in the post-credits scene of the original film. Fowler has even expressed his interest in exploring Tails’s friendship with Sonic in the sequel.

It’s so refreshing to see a video game branch out into a successful film franchise in a genre that has notoriously failed to succeed over the years. As someone who loved playing the Sonic games growing up (even the widely hated Sonic ’06), I couldn’t be more happier to see the blue hedgehog again on the big screen.