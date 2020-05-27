SpaceX Demo-2 Live Stream: Watch Crew Dragon Launch Online

SpaceX is set to make a historic launch from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, May 27. The launch marks the first-ever crewed spaceflight aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The launch has been named Crew Demo-2 and will carry NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will be placed atop a Falcon 9 rocket for liftoff in Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX and NASA will have until 45 minutes prior to launch to postpone the mission depending on weather conditions. If the mission is postponed, there will be backup launch opportunities on May 30 and May 31.

SpaceX Demo-2 will mark the first U.S.-based human rocket launch since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

You can check out a live stream of the SpaceX Demo-2 launch below.

SpaceX Demo-2 Launch: Details & Viewing Info

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Location: Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida

Launch Time: 4:33 p.m. EDT

Live Streams:

About SpaceX Dragon: The Dragon spacecraft is capable of carrying up to 7 passengers to and from Earth orbit, and beyond. It is the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth, and will soon become the first private spacecraft to take humans to the space station. In 2020, SpaceX will return America’s ability to fly NASA astronauts to space on American vehicles for the first time since 2011. In addition to carrying astronauts to space for NASA, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft can also carry private passengers to Earth orbit, the ISS or beyond.