Washington DC May Permanently Allow Bars, Restaurants to Sell To-Go Drinks

One good thing to come from the coronavirus pandemic is the widespread availability of alcoholic to-go beverages at restaurants and bars as they continue to find ways to serve their communities. And lucky for us, they may be here to stay.

According to a report from FOX-5 DC, Washington, DC may allow bars and restaurants to continue selling alcoholic beverages on the go and for delivery when they reopen.

The provision was announced in a proposed budget from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“These businesses, in order for them to have a lifeline, they’ve got to kind of pivot and adapt and find new ways to bring in revenue,” John Falcicchio, acting deputy mayor for planning and economic development, told FOX-5. “So this is just one way they can do that.”

That sounds like an idea that everyone would get behind.

