Barcelona’s Primavera festival has announced new dates for 2021 with Tyler, the Creator as a headlining act.

Primavera is an music annual festival held in Barcelona, Spain. The festival was originally planned for June 2020, but the coronavirus had other plans. After being pushed back to August 2020 and then cancelled, Spain’s music fans had little hope of seeing the famed festival again. However, on Wednesday 27, 2020, the Primavera organizers announced that the festival would return in 2021!

Primavera impressed fans by showing that almost all of the planned artists would be returning for its 2021 dates. The line-up consists of over 100 different artists. Some highlights include Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Tame Impala and many more.

The official dates for Primavera 2021 are June 2-6, and tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 shows will remain valid for next year. This is Tyler, the Creator’s first official performance announcement since his Igor tour in 2019. Fans are wondering if Tyler will release any new music before these 2021 shows, but so far he hasn’t acknowledged the question. Tickets for the new Primavera dates are currently unavailable to purchase.