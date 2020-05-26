World Health Organization: Coronavirus Cases ‘Still On the Way Up’

The World Health Organization is warning of a second wave of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as countries across the world begin to reopen amid the pandemic. As the countries reopen, coronavirus cases are continuing to rise with restrictions being lifted.

WHO officials warned about the latest outbreak during a press conference this week.

“Right now, we’re not in the second wave. We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally,” WHO’s Executive Director of Emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan, said, via Newsweek. “For many other countries, we’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also noted that we recently saw the most single-day cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, particularly in lower-income communities.

“In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO, the most in a single day since the outbreak began,” Ghebreyesus said. “We’re very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 99,400 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.