New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor Reopens After 2 Months

For the first time in two months, the New York Stock Exchange trading floor opened with Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the opening bell on Tuesday, May 26 as the NYSE reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The floor had been closed for in-person trading since March 23.

“Today I ring in the start of the trading day and the return of traders to the floor of the NYSE. In the two months the floor was dark, NYers bent the curve and slowed the spread of this virus,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

New York has not lifted its restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, but financial institutions have been deemed essential. New York was the epicenter of the outbreak but has seen a continued decrease in new cases as seven of the 10 regions in the state will begin reopening.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 99,400 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.