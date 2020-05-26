As states begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, the road is being cleared for sports to return to our lives. On Tuesday, May 26, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that professional sports teams can return to training in the state.

The decision means the New York Giants and New York Jets can begin practicing as they prepare for the 2020 regular season.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel.”

While there will still be plenty of hurdles for leagues to return to operations as normal, all signs seem to be pointing in the right direction for the NFL to return this fall.

