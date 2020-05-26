Russell Wilson Reportedly Wants Antonio Brown to Join Seattle Seahawks

2019 was a whirlwind of a season for Antonio Brown. The troubled wide receiver forced his way off of two teams before remaining on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. But while Brown certainly has his baggage, there is at least one player who is hoping for the opportunity to team up with Brown in the upcoming year.

According to reports, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping that the pass-catcher gets a shot in Seattle.

“[I]t’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton said, via USA Today. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup quarterback Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

The Seahawks receiving corp is currently led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Philip Dorsett.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.