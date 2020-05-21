Woman Who Took Hydroxychloroquine For 19 Years Gets Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine has been a highly-discussed drug during the coronavirus pandemic. The drug is used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, but does not have an effect on the recovery rate among coronavirus patients according to any scientific data. The drug had previously been touted by President Donald Trump as a potential “game-changer.”

As it turns out, hydroxychloroquine will not prevent you from contracting the coronavirus as evidenced by a recent case in Wisconsin.

A woman identified as Kim had been taking hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat her lupus. Despite her longtime use of the drug, Kim still tested positive for COVID-19, according to WISH.

“I’m like, ‘How can I be sick? How? I’m on the hydroxychloroquine.'” she said. “They were like, ‘Well, nobody ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe’ and it definitely did not.

“You’re not safe taking that medication at all. [Hydroxychloroquine] is not going to prevent anything. You can still get coronavirus.”

The good news, however, is that there has been scientifically proven research done on potential vaccines that are being built and trials will begin this summer thanks to a potential AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine known as AZD1222.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 93,800 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.