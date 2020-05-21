United States Orders 300M Doses of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

As we continue to search for a vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic, there is some positive news. According to a report from the New York Post, the United States has ordered 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine known as AZD1222 from the University of Oxford.

The doses were ordered as part of a deal between AstraZeneca and HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

“The Trump administration is making multiple major investments in developing and manufacturing promising vaccines long before they’re approved so that a successful vaccine will reach the American people without a day wasted,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

A clinical study on the virus will begin this summer with approximately 30,000 volunteers.

While AstraZeneca has already received a 300 million dose order from the United States, the company says it has the capacity to produce 1 billion doses. The vaccine will still require approval by the Food and Drug Administration before it becomes available.

