Shad Gaspard of former WWE fame was found dead on Wednesday, May 20. After going missing on May 17, the LAFD found his body three days later washed up on Venice Beach. He was 39 years old when he died.

On May 17, Gaspard and his 10-year-old son went for a swim on a beach in LA. While swimming, a lifeguard noticed that Gaspard and his son were swept up in a rip current and rushed to save them. The lifeguard managed to pull Gaspard’s son to safety, but Gaspard was nowhere to be found. Coast guard units arrived at the scene around 4 P.M. to search for the missing star. After searching for 17 hours straight and covering 70 square nautical miles of Wocean, the coast guard suspended their search. Soon after, Gaspard’s wife Siliana posted an Instagram story with a recent picture of Gaspard and asked for anyone who saw him recently to message her. Then, on May 20, the LA coast guard confirmed that Gaspard’s body had washed up on the shore of Venice Beach.

Gaspard joined the WWE in 2005 and formed a tag team with fellow wrestler Jayson Anthony Paul (a.k.a. JTG). Gaspard made his last wrestling appearance in the 2010 WWE Smackdown! before breaking out into an acting career. He made several appearances in popular movies and TV shows, including Black Panther, Key and Peele and Get Hard. Shad Gaspard was an iconic star that was gone much too soon. He will be dearly missed.