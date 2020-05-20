Hulu New Releases, June 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of June 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

Among the original releases this month are Crossing Swords, Love Victor, and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

Among classics coming to the Hulu library are The X Files, Charlie’s Angels, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Casino.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in June 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In June 2020

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC) Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC) Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim) Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015) Above & Beyond (2014) Almost Adults (2016) Born to be Wild (2011) Casino (1995) Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) Cliffhanger (1993) Constantine (2005) Dave (1993) Digging for Fire (2015) Dirty Dancing (1987) Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) Equilibrium (2002) Fair Game (2010) Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974) Futureworld (1976) Grown Ups (2010) Happily N’Ever After (2007) Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) Honey (2003) Honey 2 (2011) I Am Legend (2007) I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Incident at Loch Ness (2004) Joyride (1997) Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014) Kingpin (1996) Losing Isaiah (1995) Meet Me In Montenegro (2014) Meet the Fockers (2004) Meet the Parents (2000) Mo’ Money (1992) My Girl (1991) My Girl 2 (1994) Nate and Hayes (1983) October Sky (1999) Quigley Down Under (1990) Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) Sex Drive (2008) The American President (1995) The Cookout (2004) The Marine 3: Homefront (2013) The Pawnbroker (1964) The Scout (1994) The Tuxedo (2002) The Wood (1999) The X-Files (1998) Thelma & Louise (1991) Trade (2007) Treading Water (2013) True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993) Undertow (2004) Up in the Air (2009) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) Women and Sometimes Men (2017) Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007) You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008) Zardoz (1974) June 2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) June 4 Miss Snake Charmer (2020) June 5 We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original) Shirley (2020) Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019) June 6 The Appearance (2018) June 7 Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks) June 8 My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten) Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten) From Paris with Love (2010) June 9 The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC) Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN) June 12 Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original) Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC) Intrigo: Samaria (2019) Child’s Play (2019) Awakenings (1990) Fools Rush In (1997) Poetic Justice (1993) Seven Pounds (2008) June 13 Eye in the Skye (2015) Dragonheart (1996) Windtalkers (2002) June 15 Pan (2015) Breakup at a Wedding (2013) Dustwalker (2020) The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006) June 16 Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC) Larry Crowne (2011) June 17 Nostalgia (2018) June 18 Buffaloed (2020) Crawl (2019) June 19 Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Bean (1997) Gigli (2003) Hart’s War (2002) La Bamba (1987) Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) Natural Born Killers (1994) Out of Sight (1998) The Peacemaker (1997) Tears of the Sun (2003) Zoom (2006) June 21 The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime) June 22 Clemency (2019) XX (2017) June 25 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020) Charlie’s Angels (2019) June 29 Carrion (2020) June 30 The Gallows Act II (2019) One For The Money (2012) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) 6 Souls (2013) That’s My Boy (2012) Leaving Hulu – June 2020 June 30 Aeon Flux (2005) Bangkok Dangerous (2008) Bend It Like Beckham (2003) Blazing Saddles (1974) Blue City (1986) Demolition Man (1993) Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008) Dr. T. and the Women (2000) Foxfire (1996) Get Smart (2008) Gods and Monsters (1998) GoodFellas (1990) Grown Ups (2010) House of D (2005) I Am Legend (2007) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) Kingpin (1996) Let Me In (2010) Monster House (2006) Phone Booth (2003) Repentance (2014) Romancing the Stone (1984) The Boost (1988) The Conjuring (2013) The Eternal (1998) The Full Monty (1997) The Green Mile (1999) The Jewel of the Nile (1985) The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010) The Mexican (2001) The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)