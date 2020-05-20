Netflix New Releases, June 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of June 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
Among this month’s releases are the final season of 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, The Politician, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.
There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2020
Released June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Released June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season *Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue *Netflix Family
Released June 3
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream *Netflix Documentary
Released June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga *Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original
Released June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai *Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 103
The Last Days of American Crime *Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Released June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Released June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 *Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)
Released June 8
Before I Fall
Released June 10
Curon *Netflix Original
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill *Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z *Netflix Original
Released June 11
Pose: Season 2
Released June 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods *Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 *Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements *Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 *Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series *Netflix Family
The Search *Netflix Original
The Woods *Netflix Original
Released June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 *Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
Released June 14
Marcella: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Released June 15
Underdogs
Released June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Released June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 *Netflix Original
Released June 18
A Whisker Away *Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Released June 19
Babies: Part 2 *Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son *Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat *Netflix Film
Floor is Lava *Netflix Original
Lost Bullet *Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 *Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow *Netflix Film
The Politician *Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town *Netflix Family
Wasp Network *Netflix Film
Released June 21
Goldie
Released June 22
Dark Skies
Released June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything *Netflix Comedy Special
Released June 24
Athlete A *Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious *Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí *Netflix Film
Released June 26
Amar y vivir *Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga *Netflix Film
Home Game *Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
Released June 29
Bratz: The Movie
Released June 30
Adú *Netflix Film
BNA *Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half *Netflix Comedy Special