UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

|

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to hold live events during the coronavirus pandemic after setting up shop in Jacksonville, Florida. This past weekend, UFC on ESPN 8 was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris went toe-to-toe with Overeem coming away with a victory.

Following the event, the Florida Boxing Commission announced its medical suspensions which include potential six-month layoffs for Giga Chikadze, Irwin Rivera, and Mara Romero Borella.

Overeem and Harris both received 45-day bans.

A full look at the medical suspensions for UFC on ESPN 8 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions

ufc | View On Instagram

  • Alistair Overeem: Suspended 45 days
    def. Walt Harris: Suspended 45 days
  • Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 30 days
    def. Angela Hill: No suspension
  • Dan Ige: Suspended 30 days
    def. Edson Barboza: Suspended 30 days
  • Song Yadong: Suspended 30 days
    def. Marlon Vera: Suspended 30 days
  • Miguel Baeza: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
    def. Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days
  • Kevin Holland: No suspension
    def. Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 45 days
  • Giga Chikadze: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
    def. Irwin Rivera: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
  • Nate Landwehr: Suspended 30 days
    def. Darren Elkins: Suspended 45 days
  • Cortney Casey: No suspension
    def. Mara Romero Borella: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
  • Rodrigo Nascimento: 30 days or until cleared by a physician
    def. Don’Tale Mayes: No suspension
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Revenue Drops 20% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Read More:
SportsMMA,News,Sports,UFC
  • 10678531520930918