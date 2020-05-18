UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to hold live events during the coronavirus pandemic after setting up shop in Jacksonville, Florida. This past weekend, UFC on ESPN 8 was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris went toe-to-toe with Overeem coming away with a victory.
Following the event, the Florida Boxing Commission announced its medical suspensions which include potential six-month layoffs for Giga Chikadze, Irwin Rivera, and Mara Romero Borella.
Overeem and Harris both received 45-day bans.
A full look at the medical suspensions for UFC on ESPN 8 can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions
- Alistair Overeem: Suspended 45 days
def. Walt Harris: Suspended 45 days
- Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 30 days
def. Angela Hill: No suspension
- Dan Ige: Suspended 30 days
def. Edson Barboza: Suspended 30 days
- Song Yadong: Suspended 30 days
def. Marlon Vera: Suspended 30 days
- Miguel Baeza: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
def. Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days
- Kevin Holland: No suspension
def. Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 45 days
- Giga Chikadze: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
def. Irwin Rivera: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
- Nate Landwehr: Suspended 30 days
def. Darren Elkins: Suspended 45 days
- Cortney Casey: No suspension
def. Mara Romero Borella: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory
- Rodrigo Nascimento: 30 days or until cleared by a physician
def. Don’Tale Mayes: No suspension