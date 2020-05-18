UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to hold live events during the coronavirus pandemic after setting up shop in Jacksonville, Florida. This past weekend, UFC on ESPN 8 was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris went toe-to-toe with Overeem coming away with a victory.

Following the event, the Florida Boxing Commission announced its medical suspensions which include potential six-month layoffs for Giga Chikadze, Irwin Rivera, and Mara Romero Borella.

Overeem and Harris both received 45-day bans.

A full look at the medical suspensions for UFC on ESPN 8 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions

Alistair Overeem: Suspended 45 days

def. Angela Hill: No suspension

def. Edson Barboza: Suspended 30 days

def. Marlon Vera: Suspended 30 days

def. Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days

def. Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 45 days

def. Irwin Rivera: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

def. Darren Elkins: Suspended 45 days

def. Mara Romero Borella: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

def. Don’Tale Mayes: No suspension