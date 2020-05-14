Pop Smoke Posthumous Album: Release Date, Details & Info

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in February of this year prior to the release of his debut album. However, a release date for his posthumous project has finally been released and it will be dropping this summer.

On Thursday, it was announced that the posthumous album will be released on June 12.

The news that posthumous music would be coming first was announced by the rapper’s family and agent Steven Victor earlier in the month.

“The public show of support and grief, by everyone touched by Pop during his lifetime, has provided some semblance of comfort during these difficult times for his family, friends, and colleagues,” Victor and the family said, via Complex.

“Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to build Pop’s legacy. In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects.”

Additional projects could include a documentary.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.