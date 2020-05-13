Fortnite fans rejoice: the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have the game at launch!

It’s no surprise that Fortnite has been one of the most popular games ever since its release in 2017. The game took the world by storm, and by 2019, there were 250 million players. Even though its popularity has been slowly declining since then, Fortnite has remained culturally significant (due in part to its recent Travis Scott/Kid Cudi live event). The immense popularity has left fans pondering one question: Will Fortnite be available for the next-gen consoles?

On May 13, 2020, Epic Games announced some exciting news about the next generation of game consoles. First, they announced the Unreal Engine 5. This game-developing engine is the newest in terms of graphical capability. They showed off this new engine with a gorgeous PS5 demo game that almost looked photo-realistic.

After talking about the engine for a while, they announced the big news: Fortnite will be included as a launch title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will not immediately run on the new engine, and will use the available Unreal Engine 4 until 2021. Epic Games did not share anything about Fortnite‘s release date, and there are still no release dates for the PS5 or Xbox Series X either. However, they did share that Fortnite will support cross-platform play. This means that no matter what console you have the game on, you’ll be able to play online with any of your friends regardless of the system. This is an important step that will make playing the game with friends a lot easier.

No one yet knows when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are launching for sure, but Epic Games is aiming for a holiday release winter 2020. What we do know is that once these systems come out, Fortnite will be right there with them.