Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a very rich man. With a net worth of $142.5 billion, his net worth in just over 5 years could make his current wealth a drop in the bucket. Bezos is already the world’s richest man in the world despite losing a large portion of his wealth during a divorce.

According to a recent study from Comparisun, Bezos could see his net worth skyrocket in 2026 to become the world’s first trillionaire. The $1 trillion projection comes during a time where Amazon profits are spiking due to more people ordering online and from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite losing an estimated $38 billion as part of his recent divorce, Jeff Bezos is still by far the world’s richest person and his net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years, which could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, at which point he’ll be aged 62,” the study reads.

But Bezos may not be the only trillionaire for long, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg closely behind.

“While he might have to wait a couple of extra years, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain trillionaire status at a younger age than Bezos, as his current rate growth would see him worth $1 trillion aged 51,” the report added.

Jeff Bezos is expected to become the 1st trillionaire as he consolidates the retail market during coronavirus. Now Amazon is telling its workers (who have faced significant risk) that it'll be ending their hazard pay at the end of MAY! Atrocious greed.https://t.co/JOcsZBwSGo — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) May 13, 2020

A lot of people on social media have been blasting Bezos’ wealth and using it as an example for income inequality and a broken system in the United States.

But let’s all remember that this man started Amazon from his own garage. You have to have some respect for his hustle.