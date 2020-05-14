New Jersey is preparing for the Jersey Shore to reopen over Memorial Day Weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic. While the beaches are expected to be open to kickoff the summer, there will be special guidelines in place.

“And as I mentioned the other day, it won’t be the old normal, but can we get some semblance of a new normal on the shore by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around? I’m going to say yes. But that’s not to say that we’re still not going to take an economic hit, that stuff still won’t be closed,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, via WHYY.

“We’re trying to take the steps as responsibly as we can to get back as fast as we can. But everyone’s taking a hit.”

However, the specific guidelines have not been announced.

The state of New Jersey has more than 141,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 9,500 deaths.