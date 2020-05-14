New Jersey is preparing for the Jersey Shore to reopen over Memorial Day Weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic. While the beaches are expected to be open to kickoff the summer, there will be special guidelines in place.
“And as I mentioned the other day, it won’t be the old normal, but can we get some semblance of a new normal on the shore by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around? I’m going to say yes. But that’s not to say that we’re still not going to take an economic hit, that stuff still won’t be closed,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, via WHYY.
“We’re trying to take the steps as responsibly as we can to get back as fast as we can. But everyone’s taking a hit.”
However, the specific guidelines have not been announced.
The state of New Jersey has more than 141,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 9,500 deaths.
The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).
The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.
While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 85,000 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.