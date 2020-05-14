Donald Trump Frustrated With Anthony Fauci; Wants Schools to Reopen

Donald Trump has been preaching the importance of reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has discussed the economic hit that has been taking place with businesses being shut down, and now he has turned his attention to schools.

Trump has been an advocate for reopening schools and campuses which has caused the latest disagreement between he and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci warned about the dangers of schools reopening too soon, which Trump says in unacceptable.

“It’s just—to me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” Trump said, via FOX News. “So [Dr.] Anthony [Fauci] is a good person, a very good person—I’ve disagreed with him. We have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open, we have to open our country.

“Now, we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible, we can’t keep going on like this … You’re having bedlam already in the streets, you can’t do this. We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools.”

Fauci said that a vaccine is unlikely to be discovered before the upcoming fall semester.

