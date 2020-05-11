Mike Pence Denies Being in Self-Isolation After Staffer Gets Coronavirus

The coronavirus has hit the White House with a close staffer for Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump‘s valet, and Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant all testing positive for COVID-19.

However, despite the positive test, Pence says that he has not been self-isolating.

There had previously been reports that the vice president was in quarantine, but he insists it has been business as usual and he plans on returning to the White House on Monday.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” a statement read. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

The White House continues to test the president and vice president throughout the week.

