WATCH: ‘The King of Staten Island’ Trailer Starring Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is set to star in an upcoming semi-autobiographical dramedy directed by Judd Apatow titled The King of Staten Island. This week, the official trailer for the upcoming film — which is set to release on-demand on Friday, June 12 — was released.

The King of Staten Island was initially set to debut in theaters, but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film follows the Saturday Night standout who portrays a character loosely based on himself. The character is dealing with the death of his father who was a firefighter and pursuing stand-up comedy.

Davidson’s father died while serving as a firefighter during the tragic September 11 attacks in New York City.

The comedian co-wrote the film along with Apatow and former SNL writer Dave Sirus. Also starring in the film will be Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, and many more.

You can check out the official trailer below.

‘The King of Staten Island’ Official Trailer & Details

Release Date: Friday, June 12, 2020 | Available on demand

Starring: Pete Davidson, Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson, Bel Powley, and more.

Synopsis: “Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.”