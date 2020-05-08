Tekashi 6ix9ine Announces New Single With Times Square Billboard

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back. After being released early from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Brooklyn rapper announced he will be releasing a new single on Friday, May 9. The release of the new track comes on 6ix9ine’s 24th birthday.

To make the announcement, 6ix9ine reminded us of his brash style by taking out an ad on one of the biggest billboards in Times Square. The New York City billboard came with the simple statement: “The King is Back.”

According to the announcement, 6ix9ine’s new single will drop at 3:00 p.m. ET and he will also be going live on Instagram.

Video of the Billboard was shared on social media by DJ Akademiks.

6ix9ine just announced he’s dropping a song tomorrow at 3 pm via the biggest billboard in Times Square .. and also claims he’s still the King of New York 👀👀👀👀😳😳😳. He also going live on ig at 3 pm est tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bXiebBhkRK — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 7, 2020

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release last month and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. He was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.