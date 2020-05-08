Spike Lee is paying tribute to the city and state he has grown to love. The award-winning directory released a short film titled New York, New York which honors the city and is set to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s classic song of the same name.

Lee described the short-film as a “love letter” to the city and its residents who found themselves in the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

“To be honest, I really try not to dictate what the people should feel … there are many different feelings there,” Spike Lee said during an appearance on CNN. “It’s bittersweet. It’s painful at the beginning—what you see, there’s nobody there. But at the end of the film, that’s where we see New Yorkers … I wouldn’t want to be any other place in the world but here. The epicenter.”

New York has seen more than 327,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state with nearly 21,000 deaths. In New York City alone, there have been more than 178,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

You can check out Spike Lee’s New York, New York below.

