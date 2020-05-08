Mexico is Running Out of Beer During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc to a number of industries around the world. Unfortunately for Mexico, there is a major problem that could really bring an end to any happiness people are having during the quarantine.

According to the report of The Guardian, Mexico is dealing with a beer shortage after beer production was halted in the country because it was deemed “non-essential.”

If an entire country runs out of beer, there are going to be some serious problems.

“We’re not producing a single beer,” Karla Siquieiros, president of Cerverceros de México, said. Constellation Brands – the producer of Modelo, Corona and Pacifico in Mexico for US markets — is still manufacturing beer, but that won’t help with the shortage for those within the borders of our friends south of the border.

The alcohol shortage has reportedly become so severe that there has become a black market for beer with prices nearly triple its retail price.

In Mexico, there have been more than 29,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus with nearly 3,000 deaths.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 76,500 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.