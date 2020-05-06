Starbucks To Reopen 85 Percent of Stores By End of Week

Starbucks is hoping to get back to business as usual. In a letter to customers, Starbucks CEO and president Kevin Johnson announced that the company will be reopening 85 percent of its stores by the end of the week.

While the stores will be reopened, there will be some modifications to the business.

The reopening process will continue into June with nearly 90 percent of the stores expected to be reopened for the summer.

“By the end of this week, Starbucks partners will have responsibly reopened over 85 percent our company operated stores across the U.S., and we are expecting more than 90 percent of our stores to be open by early June, under modified operations and hours,” the company said in a statement.

“The foundation of our approach comes from what we have learned in China, where more than 98 percent of our stores are now open and operating under revised protocols. We have adapted these protocols for the U.S. and our goal is to exceed the standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a safe experience, including heightened emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing protocols in our stores.”

