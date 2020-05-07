Trump Administration ‘Shelves’ CDC Guide on Reopening the Country

The Trump administration has reportedly “shelved” a detailed, 17-page guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework.”

According to the Associated Press, the CDC sent out the document with recommendations based on their research as businesses begin to slowly reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the report:

It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The report has led to criticism from health experts and scientists because helpful information is being withheld from the public.

“CDC has always been the public health agency Americans turn to in a time of crisis,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard professor and former health official in the Obama administration. “The standard in a crisis is to turn to them for the latest data and latest guidance and the latest press briefing. That has not occurred, and everyone sees that.”

States across the country have been slowly reopening despite warnings of a potential “second wave” outbreak of COVID-19.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 74,500 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.