WATCH: Don Lemon Roasts Donald Trump For His Obama Obsession

CNN anchor Don Lemon did not hold back in his recent comments towards President Donald Trump. Lemon decided to roast the current president for his apparent obsession with former president Barack Obama.

Lemon berated Trump in a rant while asking why he is so obsessed with his predecessor.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon said. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own and didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know. What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became President? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

Ouch; that’s going to leave a bruise on the ego.

