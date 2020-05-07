The coronavirus pandemic has been forcing people to stay at home for nearly two months and businesses across the United States have been crippled with revenue loss. Nintendo, however, appears to be benefitting.

Thanks to the continued popularity of the game “Animal Crossing” and the recent release of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” on the Nintendo Switch, the company saw a massive 41 percent spike in the past quarter. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” moved an impressive 13.4 million units in its first six weeks.

“It is incredible for hardware going into its fourth year to sell so well,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute, according to CNN.com. “It’s an uncertain world already, and no one wants war and horror games in their living room. Animal Crossing keeps the parents happy too.”

The 41 percent surge in one year for Nintendo is the biggest single-year boost for the company in nine years. Nintendo is also benefitting from the popularity of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

From the report:

Still, Nintendo said hardware sales of the Switch and the portable version, the Switch Lite, surpassed 21 million units during the last fiscal year. That marked a 24% increase year-on-year and was well above forecasts. The games “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” which released late last year, were also bright spots, selling more than 17 million units.

The massive profit boost is especially impressive with delays in production and shipment of the Nintendo Switch during the coronavirus pandemic.

So while the economy has definitely taken a hit during these bizarre times, it seems clear that people are having no problem finding ways to pass their time much to the pleasure of Nintendo.