UFC 249 Prop Bets & Betting Odds

Live sports are back with UFC 249 set to take place this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.
In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.
Ahead of this weekend’s fights, the latest UFC 249 prop bets and betting odds have been released.
You can check out the prop bets below, via SportsBetting.ag.
First to bleed
Justin Gaethje -120
Tony Ferguson -120
First to bleed
Anthony Pettis +140
Donald Cerrone -180
Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “Khabib” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “corona” or “COVID” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes +200
No -300
Will Pettis/Cerrone winner say “Conor” or “McGregor” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes +160
No -220
Will Bruce Buffer wear a mask in the octagon during main card?
Yes +500
No -1000
Will any ref wear a mask in the octagon during main card?
Yes +200
No -300
Quickest fight to finish
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Francis Ngannou +110
Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson +150
Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum +170
Yorgan De Castro vs Greg Hardy +185
Sam Alvey vs Ryan Spann +225
Niko Price vs Vicente Luque +450
Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza +900
Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis +1000
Charles Rosa vs Bryce Mitchell +1500
Dominick Cruz vs Henry Cejudo +2000
Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar +2000
Michelle Waterson vs Carla Esparza +3000
Total event decisions by points
Over 5.5
Under 5.5
Total event knockouts and TKOs
Over 5.5
Under 5.5
Total event submissions
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Props for every main card fight:
Will fight end in a draw, end in Round 1, go the distance
Will fight be won by decision, submission, TKO/KO