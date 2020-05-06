UFC 249 Prop Bets & Betting Odds

Live sports are back with UFC 249 set to take place this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Ahead of this weekend’s fights, the latest UFC 249 prop bets and betting odds have been released.

You can check out the prop bets below, via SportsBetting.ag.

First to bleed

Justin Gaethje -120

Tony Ferguson -120

First to bleed

Anthony Pettis +140

Donald Cerrone -180

Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “Khabib” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “corona” or “COVID” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Pettis/Cerrone winner say “Conor” or “McGregor” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes +160

No -220

Will Bruce Buffer wear a mask in the octagon during main card?

Yes +500

No -1000

Will any ref wear a mask in the octagon during main card?

Yes +200

No -300

Quickest fight to finish

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Francis Ngannou +110

Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson +150

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum +170

Yorgan De Castro vs Greg Hardy +185

Sam Alvey vs Ryan Spann +225

Niko Price vs Vicente Luque +450

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza +900

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis +1000

Charles Rosa vs Bryce Mitchell +1500

Dominick Cruz vs Henry Cejudo +2000

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar +2000

Michelle Waterson vs Carla Esparza +3000

Total event decisions by points

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Total event knockouts and TKOs

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Total event submissions

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Props for every main card fight:

Will fight end in a draw, end in Round 1, go the distance

Will fight be won by decision, submission, TKO/KO