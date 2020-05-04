WATCH: Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ – Netflix Official Trailer & Release Date

Michelle Obama is opening up in an intimate documentary coming to Netflix this week. On Wednesday, May 6, Becoming is set to drop on the streaming service which will give viewers an in-depth look at Obama’s upbringing and journey to becoming one of the most beloved First Ladys in the history of the United States.

The documentary is produced by the Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House,” the official synopsis reads.

“The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

What can we expect in the new season of Becoming?

You can check out the official trailer for Becoming below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Becoming’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “‘Becoming’ is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”