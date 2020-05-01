WATCH: ‘Have A Good Trip’ – Netflix Official Trailer & Release Date

Netflix announced its newest docuseries Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics which will feature a variety of celebrities recounting their experiences with psychedelic drugs and their hallucinogenic trips that followed.

The series will drop on Monday, May 11.

Among the celebrities who will be featured in the docuseries will include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Rob Corddry, and many others.

“I don’t think psychedelics are the answers to the world’s problems, but they could be a start,” Sting says in the trailer. Psychedelics have been known to have positive impacts and medical benefits that can combat drug addiction, depression, and other mental issues like PTSD.

What can we expect in the new season of Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics?

You can check out the official trailer for Have A Good Trip below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Have A Good Trip’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, HAVE A GOOD TRIP explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk? Cast members include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and Rob Corddry to name a few.”