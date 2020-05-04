Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ Series

Joe Exotic, the star of the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, previously said that he was hoping to have Brad Pitt play him in any series that is based off of his life.

While Exotic isn’t getting his exact wish, there will be another big name star who will portray the “Tiger King” in an upcoming scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, according to Variety.

The actor playing the role of Joe Exotic will be Nicolas Cage.

From the report:

Cage will executive produce via Saturn Films. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt will executive produce for Texas Monthly. Imagine’s James Seidman and Natalie Berkus are overseeing the project for the company. The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix and if you haven’t seen it yet now is the time to see what everyone is talking about. And what else are you going to due during the coronavirus lockdown?