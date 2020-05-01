WATCH: ‘Lovecraft Country’ – Official HBO Trailer & Release Date

HBO’s upcoming drama series Lovecraft Country finally has an official trailer. On Friday, May 1, HBO shared a teaser for the series which is based on the 2016 novel of the same name written by Matt Ruff.

The series is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.

The show follows Atticus Freeman who is joined by his friend Letitia and his Uncle Georgia on a road trip to find his missing father. The road trip takes the group across the 1950 Jim Crow America and highlights some of the terror and racism they face from White America.

What can we expect in the new season of Lovecraft Country?

You can check out the official trailer for Lovecraft Country below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Lovecraft Country’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: August, TBD, 2020

TV Channel: HBO

Live Stream: HBO Go

Synopsis: “The one-hour drama series based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Black as he joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. What follows is a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.” — via HBO