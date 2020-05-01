Netflix is set to drop its latest true crime offering, Trial By Media, later this month. The six-part docuseries will drop on the streaming platform on Monday, May 11. The series focuses on some of the most memorable, made-for-television trials and cases we have seen in recent years.

Among the cases featured in the docuseries are “the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.”

The series comes from executive producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

What can we expect in the new season of Trial By Media?

You can check out the official trailer for Trial By Media below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Trial By Media’ Season 1 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.”