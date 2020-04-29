Cleveland Browns Try To Squash Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have been the focus of trade rumors all offseason thanks to discussions regarding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was underwhelming in his first season with the franchise.

However, the Browns are now trying to put those trade rumors to rest.

During an appearance on the NFL Network, Browns general manager Andrew Berry denied that the franchise is attempting to trade their wide receiver by saying Beckham is a “long-term” member of the team.

“With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn’t been a ton of ambiguity,” Berry said on NFL Network. “We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that’s not something that we can control, but we’re happy to have him as a part of our organization.”

The 27-year-old finished his debut season in Cleveland with 74 catches, 1,035 yards and just four touchdowns — which were all career-lows for a full season.

