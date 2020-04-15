The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020-21 and they’re a brilliant blast from the past. Unlike the Atlanta Falcons which attempted a modern twist on their uniforms, Cleveland paid homage to the team’s past and rich history.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson in a statement . “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The uniforms were inspired by the Kardiac Kids of the mid-80s, and the Browns AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s, and 60s. They are also a twist of the popular Color Rush uniforms that have been used in recent years.

“We put a lot of effort this past season into making sure we can make those uniforms our home primary because the fans liked them, our players liked them. We appreciate the league working with us on that,” Johnson said. “We used some of that as a base. The stripes have always been a part of the brand, whether it was the helmet or the jerseys, starting back in the 1940s and 1950s. It’s just a part of who we are. We just felt like we needed to get back to who we are.”