WATCH: UFC 249 Promo Video – Ferguson vs Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be returning to pay-per-view on Saturday, May 9 with UFC 249. The event — which was previously scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York and then Tachi Palace Casino in California before being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic — will feature two title fights.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

The ESPN prelims are headlined by a bout between fan favorites Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony Pettis.

Ahead of the pay-per-view event, the mixed martial arts promotion released a revamped promo video to get fans excited for the return of live sports.

Additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view