American Idol Top 20 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 18 Online

American Idol returns to our televisions for the Top 20 performances of season 18 on Sunday, April 26. This season, which is the third to air on ABC, will bring us a unique viewing experience unlikely anything we have seen throughout the series’ history.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the live shows will feature contestants performing from the comfort of their own homes.

The contestants will perform, while the judges — who will also be watching remotely — share their thoughts on the performances before the American public has the opportunity to cast their votes.

How can you tune in to the one-of-a-kind American Idol experience?

All of the information you need to watch the Top 20 perform on season 18 of American Idol can be seen online.

American Idol, Top 20 Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Sunday, April 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Starring: Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie

How To Watch American Idol Live Stream Online

You can watch American Idol online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream American Idol online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch the American Idol through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

How To Live Stream American Idol on Mobile

If you would like to live stream American Idol on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch American Idol for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.