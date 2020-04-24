LISTEN: Juice WRLD ‘Righteous’ Official Music Video & Lyrics

Juice WRLD fans are being treated to some new music on Friday, April 24, with the release of his new single “Righteous.” The video dropped along with an official music video. It was reportedly recorded at the rapper’s Los Angeles home studio last summer.

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat,” a statement on Juice WRLD’s Instagram read before the track’s release. “Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us.”

While Juice WRLD has dropped verses that have been released posthumously on tracks with Eminem, G Herbo, YNW Melly, Anuel AA, and Rvssian, this is his first solo posthumous release and could appear on his full-length posthumous project.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.

You can check out the track and official music video below.

Juice WRLD ‘Righteous’ – Official Music Video & Lyrics

[Intro]

I will (Will)

I will (I will)

I will

Oh-ooh (Oh-ooh)

Uh (Uh)

[Chorus]

All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah

I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah

Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah

Codeine runneth over on my nightstand

Takin’ medicine to fix all of the damage

My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)

Holes in my skull, over time

My heart’s over ice (Whoa)

[Verse 1]

Over ice, I’m freezing

Beautiful eyes, deceiving

We may die this evening

Coughing, wheezing, bleeding

High, I’m an anxious soul

Blood moons are my eyes, stay low

Red and black, they glow

Under attack, in my soul

When it’s my time, I’ll know

Never seen a hell so cold

Yeah, we’ll make it out, I’ll know

We’ll run right through the flames, let’s go (Go)

[Chorus]

All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah

I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah

Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah

Codeine runneth over on my nightstand

Taking medicine to fix all of the damage

My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)

Holes in my skull, over time

My heart’s over ice (Whoa, uh)

[Verse 2]

I’m in too deep

Can’t swim like me

We’re drowning, so I will see

My demons ten feet, under me

Inhale, exhale, but I can’t breathe

Too busy drinking codeine doin’ high speeds

Crash, pour a four, sip it slow, make the time pass

Take a pill for the thrill, have a relapse

Devil in my head tryna run gym laps

I ain’t tryna race, he don’t even know me like that

[Chorus]

All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah

I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah

Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah

Codeine runneth over on my nightstand

Taking medicine to fix all of the damage

My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)

Holes in my skull, over time

My heart’s over ice (Whoa)

[Outro]

I will see